Mumbai Police assures full security for IPL 2022

Mumbai Police has ensured the BCCI of complete security for the upcoming edition of IPL 2022 which will kick off this weekend, an official release said here on Thursday. There have been no intelligence inputs about any terror threat to the cricket extravaganza that will begin at the Wankhede stadium in South Mumbai from March 26, it added. Adequate security arrangements will be made at the two stadiums in the city (Wankhede and Brabourne) where matches will be played as well as the hotels where the players and support staff will be staying, police said.

Some unverified viral messages on social media had said that `terrorists’ had conducted recce at Hotel Trident, the Wankhede Stadium and along the bus route between these two locations, but the police release said they had not received any such information. Apart from, Wankhede Stadium, BCCI has decided to host IPL matches in DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne in Mumbai and the MCA Stadium in Pune. As per new guidelines, all the 70-games will be played across four venues in Maharashtra, providing unquestionable help to Mumbai Indians who will enjoy playing at home. IPL is all set to commence from March 26, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

