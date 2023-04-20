Mumbai Police detain 390 in 'all out operation' across city

On the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, the Mumbai police carried out their routine 'All Out Operation' and took into custody 390 individuals. As a means of bolstering security, checkpoints were set up throughout the city.

According to the police, a total of 960 individuals were arrested during a recent operation. Out of these, 30 were classified as absconders or were on the police's list of wanted criminals. Additionally, 81 individuals who had a non-bailable warrant against them were also apprehended. Another 135 individuals were arrested for their involvement in the sale, consumption, or possession of illegal drugs, as per the NDPS Act.

Police officials detained 23 individuals for the illegal possession and transportation of dangerous weapons such as swords, knives, and choppers.

As part of their operation, the police conducted raids on 51 different locations throughout the city. In these raids, 62 individuals were arrested for engaging in illegal activities related to alcohol sales and gambling. Additionally, 32 individuals who had previously been expelled by the police to uphold law and order were also taken into custody.

During their operation, the police located and apprehended 31 individuals across 130 different locations. Furthermore, they inspected 542 areas, including hotels, lodges, and musafirkhanas, and arrested an additional 30 suspects.

The Mumbai Police's traffic branch carried out thorough Nakabandis at 76 locations, resulting in 872 motorists being penalized under the Motor Vehicle Act. In addition, 17 drivers were charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.