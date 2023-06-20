Mumbai police detain NCP activists outside party office, foiling planned protest

Today, on the same day last year, a significant rebellion took place within the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, where 40 MLAs broke away from the party and formed their own faction. This created a major upheaval in Maharashtra's politics, leading to the downfall of the Mahavikas Aghadi government. Subsequently, the Shinde-Fadnavis government came to power in the state.

In opposition to the Shinde-Fadnavis government, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is organizing Traitor and Betrayal Day across the state. During this protest, the NCP is condemning the government with slogans like "50 khoke ekdum ok." The Mumbai police have taken strict action against the NCP activists participating in the protest.

The police have detained protesters outside the Nationalist Congress Party's state office in Mumbai. preventing their planned protest. Among those detained was Mehboob Shaikh, the state president of the NCP Youth Congress. Notices were served to NCP workers, including members associated with the Shiv Sena's Thackeray faction, on the occasion of this day The police had warned of potential consequences if protests were conducted. Consequently, the Mumbai Police took preemptive action, detaining the protesters even before the scheduled demonstration. Considering the circumstances, heightened police presence can be observed throughout Mumbai.

On the other hand, the Mumbai Police also took action against members of the Thackeray group who were preparing for a ‘gaddar protest.’ Several Shiv Sainiks from the southern division were also detained by the police. Notices were served to all these Shiv Sainiks earlier today. When the activists began to gather for the protest, they were immediately detained by the police. Department head Santosh Shinde and deputy leader Arunbhai Dudhwadkar, along with some Shiv Sainiks, engaged in a verbal altercation with the police during this incident.