Mumbai police register FIR against editor-in-chief of regional news channel over Kirit Somaiya video case

In connection with the allegedly transmitting sexually explicit content in connection with the Kirit Somaiya, the Mumbai police have filed a first information report (FIR) against the editor-in-chief of a regional news channel and a media person.

Acting on a complaint by BJP leader and former MP Somaiya, the police on Tuesday registered the FIR against Kamlesh Sutar, editor-in-chief of Lokshahi news channel, and media person Anil Thatte, the official said. Sutar said he has cooperated with the police and will continue to do so but the work of raising questions will go on.

Sutar and Thatte have been charged with violating Indian Penal Code Section 500 (Defamation) and Information Technology (IT) Act Sections 66E (Privacy Violation) and 67A (Transmission of Material Contains Sexual Explicit Acts in Electronic Form). In July, the police opened an investigation when a fictitious video of Somaiya that allegedly showed him in a lewd pose went viral on social media. Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, had then stated in the legislative council that a thorough investigation will be conducted into the situation.

As per the complaint, obscene content from the purported video was shown on the regional news channel Lokshahi and Thatte shared it on his YouTube channel, the official said, adding that the probe in the case is underway.