Mumbai police register non-cognisable offence against former Shiv Sena MP Anandrao Adsul for assaulting govt officer

Mumbai Police have registered a non-cognisable offence against former Shiv Sena MP Anandrao Adsul and three of his associates for allegedly assaulting a government officer, a police official said. No FIR has been registered yet and an investigation is on into the matter, he said.

According to a report of PTI, In the case of a non-cognisable offence, the police cannot arrest the accused without a warrant as well as cannot start an investigation without the permission of court.

The complainant, Mehboob Khan Pathan (58), who is the vice chairman of the Maharashtra Mantralaya Co-operative Credit Society, alleged that Adsul along with three associates reached his office on Tuesday afternoon and sought the appointment of two persons as directors on the board of the credit society.

Pathan asked him to wait for six months. Adsul then allegedly asked Pathan to collect Rs 45 from each of the credit society employees and give a cheque in the name of a union of the former MP, the complainant said.

When Pathan refused to do so, Adsul and his associates allegedly threw a water bottle at him, assaulted him and also threatened him, as per the complaint.