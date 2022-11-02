Mumbai police registers FIR against Muslim clerics for hurting religious sentiments of Shia community

The Mumbai police have registered and FIR against four Muslim clerics for allegedly hurting sentiments of the Shia Community.

According to a report of PTI, based on a complaint by Mumbai based man, the JJ Marg police registered the case against the four accused hailing from Lucknow, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kashmir.

We have registered the FIR after receiving multiple applications. We have asked the complainant to submit the audio/video evidence. No arrest has been made so far. We are conducting a probe into the case, the official from the J J Marg police station said.