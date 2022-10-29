Mumbai police registers FIR against online fraudster impersonates BMC commissioner

The Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person after officials of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) complained of receiving messages from a person who impersonated BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.

According to BMC sources, three current and former civic officials have received messages from an unknown number in WhatsApp, which had the profile photo of municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal. The user of this number asked the officials to send them gift cards making use of Google Pay, The Indian Express reported.

We have registered a case after the civic officials lodged a complaint with us. It’s an attempt made by online fraudsters and the officials were well aware of the fraud due to which nobody lost money in it. We are trying to trace the culprits, said Senior inspector Bhushan Belnekar.