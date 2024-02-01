Mumbai Police Unearth Second Murder During Investigation

Shivajinagar Police uncovered another murder while investigating a separate homicide case. The murder investigation began on January 13 following a Bombay High Court order. Subsequently, one of the suspects under interrogation in the initial case admitted to committing another murder, citing financial disputes as the motive.

While investigating this crime, police identified three suspects from Namud Colony: Nafees alias Kakki Sharafat Khan (36), Mukesh Shyamnarayan Pal (25), and Mohammad Sakir Said alias Justin (23), all residents of Baiganwadi, Govandi, Mumbai. The case was registered under sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), 3, 4, and 25 of the Arms Act, and 37(1) and 135 of the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA).

Investigating Officer Dyaneshwar Gavshete said, "The interrogation of the arrested suspects revealed another murder. They were responsible for the murder of a person identified as Kabir alias Papa Karimullah Idrisi (24). Idrisi's inability to repay a loan to Nafis allegedly led him to conspire with Mohammad Sakir Mohammad Shakeel Sheikh alias Justin (23), Imran Ahmed alias Immo Shabbir Ahmed Khan (29), and Atiq Arif Memon (27) to eliminate Idrisi.

The new case is registered under sections 302 (murder), 364 (kidnapping), 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and currently investigated by Jabbar Tamboli.