Mumbai: Prakash Surve demands extension of Navratri celebrations till 12 in the night

Shivsena MLA from Magathane constituency Prakash Surve has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde demanding lifting of restrictions during Navratri that were imposed due to Covid-19.In his letter, Surve, who belongs to the Shinde faction, demanded, that the Navratri festival is going to be celebrated after two years of Covid-19 onslaught. However, this year, the Maharashtra government should remove all the restrictions related to time and other rules regarding the festivities.

He sought the time of Garba and Dandiya be extended till 12 o’clock in the night.According to the current rules, people are allowed to celebrate the Navratri festival and play Garba till 12 o’clock on the last day of the nine-day Navratri celebration. However, on the remaining eight days celebrations are allowed till 10 PM.The legislator demanded that people should be allowed to play Garba every night till 12 o’clock this time. This year the Navratri begins on 26th September.Shardiya Navratri begins from the first date of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month, in which the divine forms of Maa Durga are worshipped for nine days.Mentioning that Gujarat and Rajasthan governments do not have any such time restrictions for Navratri, he urged the CM to allow the same for the festival which will start from September 26 and go on till October 4.

