Mumbai Rains: Red Alert issued to Mumbai tomorrow

Red alert has been issued tomorrow in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts in the wake of heavy rains in the last few days. The last few days Maharashtra and Konkan region have witnessed good rainfall, and the trend is likely to continue in the next few days.

At least 32 houses were destroyed in Palghar due to heavy rains. The district received 89.27 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. The NDRF team has been kept on alert to provide assistance whenever required.