Mumbai reports 5,708 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

Mumbai reported 5,708 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths on Thursday.

A total of 15,440 patients have been recovered from the disease.

According to the state health department, Mumbai has 22,103 active cases of COVID-19.

India saw 3,17,532 new COVID cases on Thursday and the daily positivity rate stood at 16.41 per cent.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor