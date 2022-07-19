Mumbai: Senior citizen robbed of Rs 22 lakh after 2 youth borrow man's phone to play games

It has come to light that a senior citizen was robbed of 22 lakhs in the name of playing games in mobile. The accused embezzled Rs 22 lakh from the accounts of these senior citizens using 'Google Pay'. The police arrested two people who cheated the lifetime earnings of an employee who had retired from the service of BEST.

Prakash Naik (68 years) living in Goregaon East in Mumbai retired from BEST a few months ago. After his retirement, he was given nearly Rs.22 lakhs as service fee, dues in his bank account by the BEST administration. After retirement, Prakash Naik used to go for daily walks near Dindoshi Bus Agar in Goregaon. At that place he was introduced to unknown children. After getting to know each other, both the boys gained the trust of Prakash Naik. After that both of them were using his mobiles to play games. Both of them downloaded the Google Pay mobile app in their mobiles and embezzled Rs 22 lakhs from their accounts in two months. This theft happened so unknowingly that Prakash Naik did not even know about it.

Prakash Naik went to the bank one day to inquire about his bank account. At that time, when the bank informed him, he got a big shock. He went to the Dindoshi police station and complained that he had been cheated. Police registered a case and started investigation in this case. Dindoshi police arrested two accused in this case. The accused have been identified as Shubham Tiwari (22 years) and Amar Gupta (28 years) and they have confessed their crime. Both these accused used to buy mobile from Prakash Naik in the name of playing games in the mobile. You have to transfer money to your account through Google Pay. The message that the transaction was done was deleted. After cleaning all the evidence from the mobile, he was given his mobile back. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Circle 12, Somnath Gharge said that the police are investigating whether the accused have committed such fraud with others. The investigation of the accused is going on and more investigation is being done by the Dindoshi police.

