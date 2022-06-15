Mumbai Sessions Court to hear plea seeking cancellation of bail of Rana couple on June 27

Mumbai Sessions Court has fixed June 27 for the hearing in a plea seeking cancellation of bail of MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana citing violation of bail conditions in Hanuman Chalisa recitation case. MP Navneet Rana was granted conditional bail by the court. Again, law and order should not be compromised in this way, police should be co-operated in the investigation and evidence should not be tampered with in any way. Conditions were also imposed on the couple to not interact with the media or give interviews. However, Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana on Sunday made statements on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Hanuman Chalisa. Their bail is expected to be revoked.

The couple's decision to chant Hanuman Chalisa in different parts of Maharashtra had earlier evoked sharp reactions across political parties. Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana were arrested by the Mumbai Police on April 23 after the couple announced they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai. The announcement was followed by a prolonged high-voltage political drama which saw protests by Shiv Sainiks outside the couple's residence.