Mumbai: Sharad Pawar's wife Pratibha Pawar hospitalized at Breach Candy Hospital

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's wife Pratibha Pawar admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, She will undergo surgery at Breach Candy Hospital.

In January Sharad Pawar underwent cataract surgery in his right eye at a hospital in Mumbai. Last year, Sharad Pawar underwent a medical procedure to remove a mouth ulcer.

In a surprise move on July 2nd NCP leader Ajit Pawar who was also the Maharashtra Leader of Opposition joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra and took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. The move by NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar, which also saw eight other NCP MLAs joining the Shinde-Fadnavis government, came amid efforts by opposition parties to forge unity to take on the BJP in the next year's Lok Sabha polls