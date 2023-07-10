Mumbai: Speeding car strikes brothers on scooty in Vasai, driver flees

In a distressing hit-and-run incident, two young individuals riding a scooter were hit by a speeding car while crossing a road in Vasai, Mumbai on Monday morning.

The victims, identified as brothers Prasad Prajapati and Nitesh Prajapati, were en route to Tungareshwar Temple for darshan around 6 am when a white Innova car, travelling at high speed, collided with their scooter.

The impact of the crash left both brothers critically injured, and they are currently undergoing medical treatment at a nearby hospital. The driver of the car fled the scene immediately after the accident. Authorities have launched an investigation to apprehend the responsible driver.