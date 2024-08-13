Mumbai: Student Dies by Suicide in Kalyan; Note Reveals Bullying by Teacher and Peers

A student reportedly took his own life at Chikni Pada, Kalyan in the eastern part of the city on Sunday night, leaving behind a distressing note. In the note, the student stated, "Dad, my departure will reduce your expenses. Please don't be angry with your sister. I am ending my life because the teacher and a boy are angry with me." The Kolsewadi police have registered a case and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the suicide.

Congress Women's President Kanchan Kulkarni has urged the police to take concrete action against the teacher responsible for mentally harassing Vignesh. She has also called for a thorough investigation to determine if other children have faced similar issues. Kulkarni said that justice must be served for Vignesh's family.



