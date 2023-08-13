Mumbai: Student stabs his coaching class teacher in Mira Road

Police have detained a minor for stabbing his former tuition teacher in full public view in Mumbai on Thursday. The teacher had reprimanded the boy a few days ago for not focusing on his studies. A video of the incident, which took place on Mira Road, shows the minor stabbing Raju Thakur (26) in his abdomen. In the video, Thakur is chatting with a few teenagers when the minor came towards him and attacked him with a knife.

The CCTV footage shows Thakur trying to resist but the minor did not stop and kept swinging the knife into Thakur's back and abdomen. Despite being asked by friends and onlookers to stop, he continued to stab Thakur till he fell to the ground.The teenager then throws the knife and leaves the spot as onlookers are busy taking the teacher to a hospital.Police are also investigating if Thakur, who runs a coaching class for students, had beaten up the student in class. Both had an argument as Thakur had scolded the teen for "not focusing on his studies" and for his "close proximity to female students.