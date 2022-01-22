Mumbai: Sudanese citizen held after smuggling gold worth Rs 75 lakh
A Sudanese citizen was arrested by Mumbai Customs, after smuggling gold worth Rs 75 lakh, in a paste form, via Sharjah from Sudan.
"A Sudanese citizen was arrested by Mumbai Customs this morning, after smuggling 1,861g gold worth Rs 75 lakh, in a paste form, via Sharjah from Sudan," said Customs.
He used the baggage trolley at the Mumbai Airport to take out the 4 packets of gold.
Earlier on Thursday, the Mumbai Customs Zone III intercepted and seized heroin weighing 450 gms, with a market value of Rs 2.7 crores, stated the Customs.
The drugs were found concealed in courier parcels.
"After keeping surveillance for 5 days, the intended recipients - one Indian citizen and one Nigerian passport holder, were identified and arrested", informed the Customs.
