Mumbai tightens firecracker restrictions for New Year's: What you need to know

Ahead of New Year's celebrations, the Mumbai Police have announced stricter regulations on firecracker usage and sale in certain areas to prioritize public safety and environmental well-being.

The order prohibits the use and sale of firecrackers within a 500-meter radius of buffer zones surrounding the bottling plant and specific areas near Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) on Mahul Road, Chembur. This restriction remains in effect until January 31st.

The order further enumerates specific areas within the restricted zone where firecrackers are entirely prohibited. These include: Outside perimeter area of BPCL and HPCL refineries, Mahul Terminal Area, BPCL BDU Plant Area, HPCL BDU Plant Area and Behind 15 and 50 acres area up to Special Oil Refinery, India Today reported.

The order emphasizes that selling firecrackers without a valid license is illegal within the Brihan Mumbai municipality. Any individual found violating this regulation will face consequences.

