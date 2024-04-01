Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issues Advisory As PM Modi Set To Address Ceremony Marking 90 Years of RBI Today; Check Routes

The Mumbai Traffic Police has issued a parking restriction advisory from 7 am until 2 p.m. today, affecting several roads in the city, over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Visit to Mumbai.

The restricted areas include Shahid Bhagatsing Road, Nathalal Parekh Road, Captain Prakash Pethe Road, Rambhau Salgaonkar Road, Gen. Jagannath Bhosle Road, Madam Cama Road, Barrister Rajni Patel Marg, Jamanalal Bajaj Marg, Vinay K Shah Marg, Ramnath Goika Marg, Dorabaji Tata Road, NCPA Marg, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road, VV Rao Marg, and Best Road.

Check Detail Here:

In view of VVIP visit on 1st April 2024, following traffic arrangements will be in place from 7.00 am to 14.00 pm. #MTPTrafficUpdatespic.twitter.com/vXNtSghQOv — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) March 31, 2024

Alternate Routes:

Rambhau Salgaonkar Road (One Way): The stretch from Indu Clinic Junction (Sayyed Jamadar Chowk) to Volga Chowk will be open for two-way vehicular traffic.

Jamanalal Bajaj Marg (One Way): The section from Maker Tower 04 to Usha Mehta Chowk will allow two-way traffic.

Vinay K Shah Nurg (One Way): The area from Jamanalal Babaj Marg to NCPA Gate No 04 will also permit two-way traffic. Commuters are advised to plan their travel routes accordingly and follow traffic guidelines to avoid inconvenience during the Prime Minister's visit.