Mumbai Traffic Police Fines Biker for Riding on Atal Setu Bridge

The Nhava Sheva Traffic Unit issued a Rs. 2000 fine to a motorcyclist who was caught riding across the recently inaugurated Atal Setu, commonly known as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL). The bridge has strict regulations in place that forbid the passage of motorcycles, auto-rickshaws, and even pedestrians.

Gulfroz Mujawar, the senior police inspector of the Nhava Sheva Traffic Unit, confirmed that the motorcyclist was fined for violating the no-entry rule, alongside riding with two additional passengers and without a helmet.

A video depicting the motorcycle journey towards Mumbai surfaced on social media on Thursday. Following this, the Traffic Department cross-referenced the footage with CCTV recordings and took action against the motorist.

"Three violations were identified: riding without a helmet, using a motorcycle on Atal Setu, where it's forbidden, and riding with two extra passengers," stated an official from the Nhava Sheva Traffic Unit. The motorcyclist in question has been identified as Nivas Savadekar.

The rider was fined Rs. 500 for the no-entry violation, another Rs. 500 for not wearing a helmet, and Rs. 1000 for carrying two additional passengers.

On January 15, an auto rickshaw was seen running on the Atal Setu. After the video of the auto rickshaw went viral on social media, the traffic police booked the driver and also imposed a penalty.