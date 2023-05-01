Mumbai: Transgender arrested for running prostitution racket in Mira Road

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the MBVV police arrested a 34-year-old transgender woman in Mira Road on Sunday for running a prostitution racket.

The accused was the mastermind behind the immoral trafficking of women from Mumbai. Acting on a tip-off, the police team made contact with the transgender using a decoy customer.

After initial investigations, it was found that the transgender accused in the prostitution racket was using social messaging apps like WhatsApp to communicate with prospective clients. She would share pictures of aspiring models and coerce them into prostitution. The police set a trap after striking a deal and arrested the accused, freeing a young woman from her control.

The accused has been booked under Section 370 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA).

The rescued woman has been sent to a rehabilitation centre after completing formalities. The MBVV police team is conducting further investigations, and more arrests are possible.