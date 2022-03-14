Mumbai: Two found dead in Worli, suicide suspected

Published: March 14, 2022 08:18 AM

The Mumbai police recovered two bodies from Worli with one found hanging from a tree and the other one found near Worli sea face on Sunday morning, police said.

The police have registered cases under Accidental Death Report and they suspect it is a suicide.

The bodies have been sent to the Nair hospital for post mortem.

Further details are awaited.

