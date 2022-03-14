Mumbai: Two found dead in Worli, suicide suspected
By ANI | Published: March 14, 2022 08:18 AM2022-03-14T08:18:19+5:302022-03-14T08:25:12+5:30
The Mumbai police recovered two bodies from Worli with one found hanging from a tree and the other one found near Worli sea face on Sunday morning, police said.
The Mumbai police recovered two bodies from Worli with one found hanging from a tree and the other one found near Worli sea face on Sunday morning, police said.
The police have registered cases under Accidental Death Report and they suspect it is a suicide.
The bodies have been sent to the Nair hospital for post mortem.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app