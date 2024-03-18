Mumbai: Two Kids Drown In a Water Tank In Wadala

A tragic incident occurred at Maharshi Karve BMC garden on Devid Barreto Marg, Wadala East, where two young boys drowned. According to reports, these boys, who had been missing since yesterday, were found in the water tank of Maharshi Karve Park. Local residents discovered them and promptly took them to KEM Hospital this morning. Despite the swift action taken by the locals to rush them to a nearby hospital, both boys were tragically pronounced dead.

Dr. Pravin Banger at KEM Hospital declared both brought dead. The 2 deceased children are identified as Ankush Manoj Vagre 4 yrs. and Arjun Manoj Vagre 5 yrs. Two boys who lived in the area went missing after visiting a garden to play, as per police. The parents filed a missing person's report later that night after an extensive search failed to locate the boys. The children are believed to have fallen into a tank with an open lid covered in thin cloth, the official said. An accidental death report has been filed, and the investigation is ongoing," said a Senior police official.