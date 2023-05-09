Mumbai: Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Zoo starts Crocodile Trail with viewing gallery for visitors

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run zoo in the city has launched a Crocodile Trail which allows tourists to see crocodiles and alligators closely from a gallery, said the civic body.

Crocodile Trail at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Zoo and Botanical Garden, popularly known as Ranibaug, has been opened for visitors from the last two days, said a BMC press release.

The release said the trail has two separate enclosures and offers an opportunity to visitors to see crocodiles and alligators up close. Three crocodiles and two alligators have been kept in these enclosures.

A viewing gallery of approximately 1,500 square feet size has been set up in the zoo and from this platform, tourists can observe on surface and underwater movements of the reptiles, the release said. During weekdays, 20,000 to 22,000 tourists visit the zoo and this number goes up to 30,000 to 33,000 on weekends, said the BMC.

