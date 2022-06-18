Mumbai Water Crisis: Lack of expected rains in Mumbai could lead to water crisis

Heavy rains in Mumbai are likely to lead to water crisis. If the expected rains do not fall in the next few days, the water crisis in Mumbai is inevitable. Mumbai has enough water to last for 30 to 35 days (end of July). Due to the non-attendance of rains, the dam areas supplying to Mumbai have been hit. Mumbai needs 3850 million liters of water per day. But the dam that supplies water to Mumbai has only 11 percent of water remaining

At the end of June, Mumbai Municipal Corporation will announce the decision after reviewing the water supply. Now the total water balance in the dam area is 160831 million liters whereas on the same day last year the water storage was 186719 million liters.

Water storage in lakes (million liters)

Lake water storage

Upper Vaitarna 0

Modak Sagar 48357

Tansa 6088

Madhya Vaitarna 23719

Bhatsa 76788

Vihar 3715

Tulsi 2164

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains in Konkan and Central Maharashtra in the next two to three days. Raigad, Ratnagiri, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar will receive heavy rainfall. It is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall. From tomorrow (June 19), heavy rains are expected in Mumbai and its suburbs, with torrential rains expected in some places. Rainfall in and around Pune is expected to increase. Heavy to very heavy rains are forecast in Kolhapur and Satara areas at some places, said scientist Nitha of Mumbai Regional Meteorological Center.