Mumbai Water Cut: Goregaon, Kandivali and Malad To Face 100% Water Suspension on April 23 and 24

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will suspend 100 percent water supply for 24 hours from 10 am on Tuesday, April 23 to 10 am on Wednesday, April 24, to replace the water line at Veerwani Industrial Estate in Goregaon East in P South division of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Therefore, the civic body has appealed to the people of these areas to use water safely. Areas in Goregaon, Kandivali, and Malad are going to be affected by the work.

The existing 600 mm diameter water line will be replaced with a 900 mm diameter water line in the area on the Western Expressway in Goregaon East. The civic body will take up the work from 10 am on Tuesday. The work will continue for at least the next 24 hours, during which 100 water supply will be cut off in some parts of the area.

Affected region

1) P South Division: Vitbhatti, Koyna Colony, Squatter's Colony, Cama Industrial Estate, Rohidas Nagar and Sharma Estate (April 23)

2) P East Division: Datta Mandir Marg, Office Marg, Khot Kuwa Marg, Khot Dongri, Makrani Pada and Haji Bapu Marg, Tanaji Nagar, Kurar Village, Raheja Complex, Saibaba Temple, Vasant Valley, Koyna Colony (April 23)

3) R South Division: Bandongri, Kandivali (East) (23 April)

4) P South Division: Pandurangwadi, Gokuldham, Jayaprakash Nagar, Naikwadi, Gogtewadi, Kanyapada, Koyna Colony, IB Patel Marg, Yashodham, Santosh Nagar, Visvesvaraya Marg, Pravasi Industrial Estate, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Aarey Marg, Shreyas Colony etc. (April 24)

5) P East Division: Pimpripada, Palnagar, Sanjaynagar, MHB Colony, Islamia Bazar, Janu Compound, Shantaram Talab, Omkar Layout, Chitravani, Swapnapurti, Gharkul, Gokuldham, Yashodham, Suchitadham, Dindoshi Depot, AK. Vaidya Marg, Rani Sati Marg (April 24)