Thane Water Cut: City to Face 24-Hour Water Cut on April 25-26, Details Inside

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) will be undertaking maintenance work on the main distribution pipeline that supplies water from the Uthalsar Prabhag Samiti Jail Jalkund. This work will require the pipeline to be shifted and connected to the main distribution line, which will affect the K Villa Nala Bridge work. To facilitate this work, the water supply department will be implementing a 24-hour shutdown from 9:00 AM on Thursday, April 25, 2024, to 9:00 AM on Friday, April 26, 2024.

During this period, the water supply from the Uthalsar Prabhag Samiti Jail Jalkund will be completely suspended for 24 hours. Affected areas will be Rabodi No. 1 and 2, K villa, Akashganga, Panchganga, Uthalsar, Central Jail premises, Police Line premises under the Uthalsar Prabhag Samiti, and some parts of NKT College premises, Kharkar Ali, and Police High School under the Naupada Ward area. Due to this shutdown, there is a possibility of low pressure water supply for the next 1 to 2 days until the supply is fully restored. Citizens are therefore requested to store sufficient water and cooperate with the Thane Municipal Corporation.