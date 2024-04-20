Mumbai Weather Update: City to Experience Clear Skies as Temperatures Set to Soar to 35°C

Mumbai is in for a week of bright, sunny weather according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Beginning the week with a warm start, Saturday morning saw temperatures at 31°C, with forecasts indicating a rise to 35°C later in the day. Residents of both the city and its suburbs can anticipate predominantly clear skies throughout the day, offering ideal conditions for outdoor activities and enjoyment of the cityscape.

With temperatures in Mumbai beginning at a low of 26°C today, the mercury is expected to soar to a high of 35°C. The prevailing heatwave conditions are keeping temperatures steady at 31.3°C, while north-westerly winds maintain a consistent speed of 7.4 km/h.

Looking forward, a slight temperature increase is forecasted, with Sunday hitting 26°C, followed by dips to 25°C and 24°C on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. From Wednesday to Friday, temperatures are expected to rise slightly, with minimums hovering around 25°C.

Interestingly, April is proving to be hotter than May this year in Mumbai, as reported by local meteorological sources. Active westerlies indicate no heatwave predictions for the upcoming month. Maximum temperatures for Sunday through Tuesday are expected to remain steady at 34°C. With humidity at 74, Mumbaikars can anticipate hot and sticky conditions.

Regarding air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai currently sits at 124, categorizing it as Moderate. SAFAR-India recommends AQI values between zero and 50 as 'good', while readings between 50 and 100 are deemed 'satisfactory'. Caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200, classified as 'moderate'.