Mumbai witnesses swift surge in malaria cases in one week

Over the recent days, there has been a surge in monsoon-related cases in the city, including instances of gastro-related illnesses. The health department of BMC has presented data revealing a noteworthy spike in malaria cases within just a week. Presently, the mosquito issue has resurfaced, prompting an appeal from BMC to the public for vigilant measures.

As the incidence of malaria rises, so does the number of dengue cases in the city. Moreover, if there's a noticeable rise in mosquito presence, using mosquito repellent sprays is recommended. Considering the growing count of mosquito-related diseases, the potential for further escalation in such cases in the upcoming days cannot be discounted.

In the past eight weeks, the number of patients is as follows: Malaria - 226, Leptospirosis - 75, Dengue - 157, Gastroenteritis - 203, Hepatitis - 6, Chikungunya - 9, Swine Flu - 56.