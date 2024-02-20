Mumbai Woman Dies by Suicide After Alleged Fat-Shaming by Husband

A 33-year-old woman has died by suicide at her mother's residence in Byculla on February 14th after her husband allegedly called her fat. The police have booked her husband, Aslam Kande (43), and his sister, Tabassum Abdul Karim Shaikh, based on the mother's complaint alleging domestic abuse and mental harassment.

According to authorities, Tehmina, suspected her husband, Aslam Kande, 43, of entering into another marriage due to her inability to conceive, leading to her descent into depression. The incident occurred while her mother, Raziya Wasim Ansari, 69, was absent from the home, as reported by the police.

Aslam and Tehmina tied the knot on January 17, 2016. Following frequent disputes with Aslam's parents regarding household responsibilities, the couple opted to relocate, according to law enforcement officials. However, tensions persisted, with Aslam alleging that Tehmina's deteriorating mental health prompted unnecessary arguments over trivial matters. The police further revealed that on one occasion, after a heated disagreement, Aslam left Tehmina at her mother's residence.

Upon her mother's inquiry, Tehmina disclosed distressing details, asserting that Aslam frequently subjected her to physical abuse, neglected to take her on vacations, and provided minimal financial support for her personal expenses. Despite returning to Aslam's residence a few days later, Tehmina's mother claimed that her daughter endured ongoing harassment from her husband. According to her mother's account, Tehmina expressed that Aslam would frequently instigate arguments, accusing her of infidelity and even resorting to erecting partitions within their home whenever she was present.

According to a report of Indian Express, He forbade her from using social media. Even when she went to the market, he suspected her of meeting some man. Because of Tehmina’s healthier physique, Aslam would also often taunt her, saying, ‘Tu moti hai, dikhne me achhi nahi hai, tumhe kapde pehanne ka dhang nahi hai (You are fat. You don’t look good. You don’t have a dress sense)’.

Following Ansari's complaint, the Agripada police have registered a case against Aslam and his sister under sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 498A (husband or relative of husband subjecting a woman to cruelty), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. Authorities have clarified that any further action will be contingent upon the verification of the allegations made.