Mumbaikar's to face water cut from Nov 29-30

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that due to repair work at various locations, the water supply in Mumbai will be affected in various wards from November 29, 2022 to November 30, 2022.

At least 10 areas of K East, a ward that encompasses Jogeshwari East, MIDC, Seepz, Andheri East and other suburbs, will also be affected.

Due to the work undertaken, there will be no water supply in some part of K/East, H/West, H/East P/South, S, L and N Ward. Along with this, there will be no water supply to entire K/West ward. A low pressure water supply will be available in some areas of K/East. G/ North. P/South ward the said dates.

Dr Prithviraj Chauhan, assistant commissioner of K West ward said that during the water shutdown in the ward, BMC tankers from Bandra West would be provided to Cooper Hospital.

Manish Valanju, assistant commissioner of K East ward said, We will be sensitising the public about water cuts, and request all to save water a few days in advance. All emergency services will be provided water via water tankers.