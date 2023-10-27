Mumbai's air quality remains in moderate category

On Friday morning, the air quality in Mumbai was classified as moderate, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 105, according to the most recent data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India).

The air quality at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Friday morning was recorded as very poor with an AQI of 301. Similarly in Pune, the air quality was recorded to be at 47 (satisfactory) on Friday.

Meanwhile, the overall air quality in Delhi continues to remain in the Poor category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 249 on Friday morning, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)-India.

The India Meteorological Department, in an official statement regarding Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI), has forecasted that the prevailing surface winds are expected to come from the Northwest/Northeast directions in Delhi, with wind speeds ranging from 4 to 16 kilometers per hour. This is anticipated to result in predominantly clear skies and the presence of morning mist on Friday, October 27.

