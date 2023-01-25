Mumbai's AQI remains poor at 273

Mumbai's air quality has shown marginal improvement after over a week of ‘very poor’ AQI. Mumbai's AQI was 273 as of Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were 273 and 144, respectively.

The Air Quality Index ranges from 0 to 100; 100 to 200 is considered moderate; 200 to 300 is poor; 300 to 400 is extremely poor; and 400 to 500 or above is considered severe. Experts attribute the poor air quality to the city's low temperature and weak winds, as well as dust pollution caused by construction activities and slow-moving traffic.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the city and suburbs will see a mainly clear sky today. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 28°C and 15°C, respectively.

The temperature of the city is currently 24 °C.