Mumbai's Colaba police arrests taxi driver for obscene act at school girls

Mumbai based Colaba police arrested a 35-yr-old taxi driver on the charges of indulging in obscene acts by looking at the school girls near a school. A case was filed after a teacher complaint to the police post-learning about the incident.

Colaba Police of Mumbai traced the accused taxi driver with the help of taxi number. Then a case was registered against him under Section 354 (D), 509 of IPC and Section 12 of Protection of Children Against Sexual Offenses (POCSO). After that the taxi driver was arrested. Police is doing further investigation in this matter.