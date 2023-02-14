Mumbai's Govandi Arts Festival is set to start tomorrow

Govandi Arts Festival will take place at Mumbai's Natwar Parekh Colony from February 15 to February 19. All the events are planned between 3 pm and 8 pm each day.

The festival will feature filmmaking, live rap and theatre act, music, film screenings, and art and photography exhibitions. Govandi performers will perform and display it live.

For six months, 45 youth from the region were mentored by Mumbai-based artists, and three artists in residence collaborated with the community to produce site-specific art and installations using animation, narrative, and crafts curation.

The event is part of the 'India/UK Together, a Season of Culture,' which runs from June 2022 to March 2023 in India and the UK. It aims to improve bilateral relations, friendship, and lively cultural ties between the two nations while simultaneously commemorating India's 75th anniversary. Through inclusive approaches, it will spotlight and promote the artistic potential of marginalised cultures.

Among the highlights is an art parade of hand-made lanterns created in partnership with the people by the UK-based Lamplighter Arts CIC. You may also take part in several creative workshops and the lantern procession.