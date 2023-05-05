Mumbai's iconic picnic spot Essel World to shut down

Mumbai's iconic amusement park, Essel World is shutting down. Located in Gorai on the outskirts of Mumbai, Essel World has a 22-acre water park, a bird park, a skating rink, many rides, a discotheque, and food courts. Ever since it opened in 1989, almost every school took their kids to Essel World for picnics.

The announcement of Essel World’s temporary closure has left many people disheartened, as it is one of the most well-known amusement parks in the country. EsselWorld has been involved in multiple controversies. The original land acquisition for 700 acres was mired in controversy and claimed to be illegal. Additionally, there have been allegations of illegal destruction of mangroves and violation of coastal zone regulations.