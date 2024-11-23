Mumbra-Kalwa Election Result 2024: Jitendra Awhad of Sharad Pawar Faction Leading As Per Early Trends Against Najeeb Mulla Of NCP

As vote counting is underway in Maharashtra, Jitendra Awhad of NCP (SP) is leading against Najeeb Mulla. It is one of the main constituencies in the Maharashtra Assembly, which came into existence in 2009 and Nationalist Congress Party (undivided NCP)'s Jitendra Awhad has been clinching the seat since its inception. In the 2024 Assembly elections, it has become more interesting as the major competition for the seat is between both the NCPs, one led by Sharad Pawar and the other one by Ajit Pawar. From the Sharad Pawar's faction, Jitendra Awhad was fielded again to take on Najeeb Mulla from the Ajit Pawar's camp. Not only this, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has nominated Sushant Suryarao, adding further competition to the race.

As per the initial trends by Election Commission of India (ECI), NCP (Sharad Pawar-faction)'s candidate Jitendra Awhad is currently leading. Overall, the BJP-led alliance aka Mahayuti is leading on 180 seats out of 288 seats. On the other hand, the Congress party is ahead on 104 seats and others are leading on 5.Mumbra-Kalwa is located in the Thane district and its constituency seat number is 149. The total voter turnout in the recently held Assembly elections stood at 52.15 per cent.

Most exit poll results gave the Mahayuti an edge in Maharashtra. The exit poll conducted by People's Pulse gave Mahayuti 175-195 seats and the MVA only 85-112 seats. However, the poll conducted by Electoral Edge predicted the MVA's victory with 150 seats, giving 121 seats to the BJP-led Mahayuti. Lokshahi Rudra has predicted a close fight between Mahayuti and the MVA.