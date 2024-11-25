Municipal Elections: Maharashtra Gears Up for Overdue Civic Polls Post Assembly Elections

With the Assembly elections concluded, attention in Maharashtra is now shifting to the overdue elections for municipal corporations and district councils. These local body polls, including major corporations like Pune, are expected to take place within the next year. Following the MahaYuti alliance's sweeping success in the Assembly elections, alliance workers are calling for municipal elections to be conducted within six months to leverage the favorable political climate.The elections hinge on a Supreme Court verdict addressing 30 petitions related to ward restructuring and reservation policies. The earlier MahaVikas Aghadi (MVA) government had introduced a three-member ward structure, necessitating fresh ward demarcations in several cities.

In Pune, the exclusion of Uruli Devachi and Fursungi villages from the municipal limits demands a new ward restructuring process. This will only proceed after the Supreme Court delivers its judgment, which is expected to influence the timelines for the elections.Despite their strong showing in the Assembly elections, MahaYuti faces a unique challenge for local body polls due to the high number of aspirants within its constituent parties. Questions remain about whether the alliance will contest these elections with a unified strategy.The MVA government previously altered ward structures to a three-member system, which the BJP criticized as politically motivated.

The Shinde-Fadnavis government has since reverted to the 2017 four-ward system, but conflicting regulations—such as a gazette stipulating two to four members per ward—remain unresolved, complicating the electoral preparations. Local governance in Maharashtra has been under administrative rule since the term of major bodies like Pune Municipal Corporation and Pune Zilla Parishad ended in 2020. Political workers across the state have intensified their demands for elections, arguing that the restoration of elected representatives is overdue. With the momentum gained in the Assembly elections, MahaYuti is likely to push for early polls to solidify its presence in Maharashtra's local governance landscape.