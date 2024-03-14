Municipal Works Commence for Connecting Road to Belasis Bridge in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Western Railway (WR) has started preparations to demolish the 127-year-old Belasis bridge in south Mumbai and construct a new one. On the other hand, the civic body has started the tender process for the construction of connecting roads up to the bridge in the railway limits.

The road will be constructed between Mumbai Central and Grant Road railway station and will be taken up by the Civic body after the tendering process is completed in April. A few years ago, a joint team of IIT Bombay and the Railways conducted a structural inspection of bridges in the city, which was declared dangerous. The decision to rebuild the bridge has been taken in view of the increasing vehicular population in the city after temporary maintenance.

The bridge is expected to cost Rs 90-100 crore

Maharail was appointed to rebuild 10 railway flyovers, including a British-made underpass, which has completed its life span in the city. After reconstruction, the new bridge will be of six lanes. The height of the new bridge will be 6.5 meters above the railway tracks. Currently, the height of the bridge is five meters.

At present, the cost of the bridge is estimated to be Rs 90-100 crore. Accordingly, the Railways and the BMC have started a separate tender process.

In a meeting between the Municipal Corporation and the Western Railway, it was decided that the work within the railway limits would be done by the Municipal Corporation and the Municipal Corporation.

The work of this bridge will be completed by the Western Railway. The Mumbai Municipal Corporation will construct a connecting road to the bridge. The railways have already floated a tender for the same.