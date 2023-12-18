Municipality hospitals to turn super speciality

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed instructions to Mumbai municipal corporation about the management of hospitals. These include updating every hospital with state-of-the-art super specialty service and paying special attention to sanitation and hygiene. He has also instructed to keep the premises of hospital buildings clean and neat, providing a pleasant environment to patients and their families.

He made these comments on Sunday while visiting Rajwadi Hospital at Ghatkopar (East) under Mumbai’s Sampurna Swacchata Mohim. He took stock of the hospital’s management after himself partaking in the cleaning drive on the premises. The Chief Minister also interacted with children present at the venue and appreciated the cleanliness awareness signs made by them.

‘Zero Prescription’ from January

The Chief Minister also spoke about the ‘Zero Prescription’ project during his visit. From January, every hospital under the municipality will be implementing the ‘Zero Prescription’ project under which patients will need not go outside the hospitals to obtain their medicines.

Free Treatment to Needy Patients