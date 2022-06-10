Muslims protest against Nupur Sharma in Maha, HM appeals for peace

Muslim groups have taken to the streets against BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal across the country to protest controversial statements against the Prophet Mohammad. In Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, Muslim organizations have turned violent. In Maharashtra too, Muslim organizations took to the streets to protest. However, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said that no violent incident has taken place anywhere in the state due to proper precautions taken by the police.

Regarding this, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said that information was received yesterday that there would be an agitation against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. All the agencies were ordered to remain vigilant in this regard. Today, the Muslim community in Solapur, Aurangabad, Jalna and other parts of the state carried out the agitation peacefully. He said that it is natural for a person to get angry if he makes such a bad statement about the highest place of worship.

A case has also been registered against Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal in Maharashtra. But the Union Home Ministry should take action in this regard. The law and order situation in Maharashtra has not deteriorated. The Director General and the Commissioner are keeping an eye on every development. Full caution was taken in the state. Reserve police forces are ready if required. The police handled the situation properly. The Muslim community also protested peacefully. No one should disrespect another's place of worship. Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has appealed to the people of all communities to cooperate in maintaining law and order.

