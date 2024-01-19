My Government Draws Inspiration From Lord Ram, Says PM Modi

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that his government draws inspiration from the principles of governance embodied by Lord Ram, emphasizing honesty. He encouraged the public to illuminate Ram Jyoti on January 22, asserting that it would serve as a source of inspiration to eradicate poverty from their lives.

Modi’s guarantee means guarantee puri hone ki guarantee. Lord Ram taught us to honour commitments made and we are fulfilling all goals we set for the welfare of the poor and their empowerment, he said.

Addressing a gathering in Maharashtra's Solapur, the Prime Minister inaugurated eight AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) projects, collectively valued at around Rs 2,000 crore. Additionally, he dedicated over 90,000 houses completed under PMAY-Urban in Maharashtra. As part of the ceremony, the Prime Minister also dedicated 15,000 houses in the Raynagar Housing Society in Solapur, benefitting numerous individuals including handloom workers, vendors, power loom workers, rag pickers, beedi workers, and drivers.

Urging people, who got the houses, to light Ram Jyoti on January 22, when the consecration of the Ayodhya Ram temple will be held, Modi said it will be an inspiration to eradicate poverty from their lives. Lord Ram did the work that made his people happy. My government is dedicated to the welfare and empowerment of the poor. We launched schemes to mitigate their hardships, he said, adding that the role of middlemen has been completely eradicated in his government’s welfare schemes.