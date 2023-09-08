Nagpur court acquits Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis in poll affidavit case

In a significant development, a Nagpur court on Friday declared Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis "not guilty" in connection with a complaint alleging his failure to disclose pending criminal cases in his poll affidavit ahead of the 2014 assembly elections.

Civil Judge S. S. Jadhav, presiding over the case, acquitted Fadnavis, who attended the court proceedings virtually.

The complaint had been filed by Satish Uke, an advocate, who sought criminal proceedings against Fadnavis, asserting that the BJP leader had not disclosed cases of cheating and forgery registered against him in 1996 and 1998 in his election affidavit.

(This is breaking news, more details awaited)