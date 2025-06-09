Nagpur Hit-and-Run: 25-Year-Old Man Dies on Wardha Road After Being Hit by Speeding BMW

Nagpur, Maharashtra (June 9, 2025): A 25-year-old man died in a hit-and-run accident involving a speeding BMW on Wardha Road in Nagpur late Saturday night. The incident took place around 3:15 AM on June 8 near the Chinchbhavan area. The deceased has been identified as Yogesh Bopche, who was on his way to deliver food to a relative admitted at AIIMS. While he was riding a two-wheeler with his relative, a BMW (registration number HP 89/A 1592) hit their vehicle at high speed.

The impact of the crash was so severe that both riders were thrown into the air and landed on the road. According to eyewitnesses, the BMW driver fled the scene immediately after the accident. Both victims were rushed to AIIMS Hospital. Doctors declared Bopche dead on arrival while his relative remains in critical condition.

Read Also | Mumbai: Govandi Man Crushed by Moving BEST Bus; Family Blames Driver, Seeks Action

The Beltarodi Police have registered a case against an unidentified driver. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas to trace the vehicle and apprehend the accused.

This incident has raised concerns over high-end car owners allegedly driving under the influence. Police said a thorough investigation is underway and assured that the accused will be arrested and produced before the court soon.