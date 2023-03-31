Nagpur: Maharashtra Govt allocates Rs 20cr for sports complex at Nagpur University

The Maharashtra government has allocated a sum of Rs 20 crore to establish an inter-sports complex at Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University. A government order has been issued by the higher and technical education department of Maharashtra to this effect. Therefore, the construction of the inter-sports complex will begin shortly

The University is planning to build a world-class inter-sports complex to encourage its students to participate in national and international sports competitions. The proposed complex is expected to benefit schools, institutions, and individuals as well.

The government has approved a budget of Rs 44.41 crore for the sports complex, as per a decision on March 13, 2023, and the funds have been disbursed accordingly.

The proposed inter-sports complex will provide access to a world-class practice ground not only for Nagpur but also for players from central India, benefitting both the citizens and the university.

Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, established on August 4, 1923, has a sprawling 373-acre campus and is one of the oldest universities in central India. As it enters its 100th year, the academic year 2022-23 will be commemorated as the centenary year.