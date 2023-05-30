Nagpur: Man loses Rs 1 lakh by online fraudsters on pretext of speeding up his passport application

A 28-year-old man from Nagpur was duped of Rs 1 lakh by online fraudsters on the pretext of speeding up his passport application.

Harish Dhondabaji Jode was contacted by an unidentified person who asked him to download a link to pay Rs 5 as fees to speed up his passport application process, the Wathoda police station official said.

Once he clicked on the link, Rs 1 lakh was withdrawn from his bank account in three transactions. A cheating case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused, the official said.

Earlier, in an shocking incident, an unidentified individual stole the prepaid account information of a private airline and illicity sold 150 fligh tickets, amounting to a value of Rs 62 lakhs. This fraudulent act resulted in significant financial losses for two reputable travel agencies in Pune, which have multi-crore travel business.

