Nagpur: Newborn found wrapped in blanket under neem tree

A newborn was found wrapped in a blanket under a neem tree along the Patansaongi-Waki Road around 10 a.m. on Thursday. Doctors said the newborn is a one-day-old boy and is undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Nagpur.

The baby was first sighted by a farmer, Vishnu Bagde, when he heard it crying. It was kept under a neem tree near a dargah. Bagde informed his friend Kishor Chaudhary about this, who called the Khapa police. After conducting a preliminary health examination and giving first aid at the primary healthcare centre in Patansaongi, the baby was sent to the GMCH in Nagpur for treatment.

Khapa police have asked people to provide information about the newborn if they have any. The informant's name would be kept secret. It is learned that after arriving in Nagpur, the baby could not get treatment immediately as the staffers at government hospitals are on strike.