Nagpur: Nine-year-old boy critically injured in Chinese battery explosion

In a concerning incident, a young boy, aged nine, sustained severe injuries during a mishap involving the explosion of a Chinese battery while he was playing. The unfortunate event occurred in the vicinity of Savner town's railway station area, located in Nagpur district.

The injured child, named Chirag Pravin Patil, is a fourth-grade student and resides with his family in the railway quarters near the station. Following the incident, he was promptly rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

When the incident occurred, Chirag was playing with a Chinese battery, attaching paper to it to create a fan-like device. He connected the circuit by using pieces of paper and started spinning it like a fan. However, when he brought the makeshift fan close to his face, the battery exploded, causing him serious injuries.

Chirag suffered severe injuries to his ear and head as a result of the explosion. His neighbours promptly rushed him to a nearby government hospital, where he is currently in critical condition. This incident involving Chirag has sparked a discussion on the matter of children's safety.