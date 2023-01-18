Nagpur: NMC allots 15 centers for second and booster dose of CoviShield

The government has given the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) 9000 vaccines for COVID-19 prevention vaccination. CoviShield vaccinations will begin on Thursday, January 19 at 15 a.m. in all ten zones of the municipality.

The NMC's health department is urging citizens who have not received the second and booster doses of CovidShield to get vaccinated at their nearest vaccination centre.

Some citizens are still due to be vaccinated for the second dose. In addition, a booster dose is given to individuals who have completed six months after taking the first two doses. To ensure that no citizen is denied vaccination in the city, CoviShield vaccinations will begin again on Thursday.

Vaccinations are made available at various municipal centres based on zone.